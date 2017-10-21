David Gilmour: Live at Pompeii

Pink Floyd (bzw. was halt von dieser Band noch übrig blieb) ist spätestens seit "The Endless River" (2014) endgültig ein Stück Musikgeschichte. Dass David Gilmour es auch unter seinem Namen schaffen kann, bewies der meisterliche Gitarrist 2006 mit der Veröffentlichung von "On an Island" und 2015 mit "Rattle That Lock", seinem bis dato erst vierten Solo-Album. Und jetzt, gegen Ende des Jahres 2017 folgt mit "Live at Pompeii" doch wieder ein (Live) Album, das bereits im Album-Titel an seine Pink Floyd Zeit erinnern soll. Darauf angesprochen erklärte David Gilmour im Interview, dass Pompeii nur eines von vielen Plätzen von der Tour war. Und: "You can't worry about the media - they're going to find something to obsess about. And the story of will we, won't we, comes up time and time again and will never go away, I suspect, however convincing I try to make the argument."

One of these days

Letzten Endes spielte Pompeii auch dahingehend eine Überlegung, da es zum vorliegenden Album auch eine DVD gibt. Gilmour: "At some point we thought, well we did okay with it back in ‘71 when it was without an audience, so maybe it would be fun to do the DVD there. We recorded a number of shows all over the world and filmed quite a few, but we thought this one would be something extra special, which indeed it was. The two shows went really well." Zu hören gibt es jede Menge Pink Floyd Material aus so gut wie allen Schaffensphasen, sowie einige Häppchen aus den bereits erwähnten Solo-Alben von David Gilmour. Der einzige Song, der 1971 zur Aufführung kam UND auf dem vorliegenden Album vertreten ist, ist übrigens "One of These Days" (aus: "Meddle", 1971). Einige wenige Live-Darbietungen sind erschreckend schwach (z.B. "Money"), bzw. die Lieder als solches ("High Hopes"), der Großteil geht aber richtig gut ab.

Another big moment

Schwelgen in Pink Floyd Zeiten dominiert das Album, alleine weil sich Klassiker wie "Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)", "Wish You Were Here" und "Comfortably Numb" bis hin zu "Fat Old Sun" und "Time / Breathe (In The Air)" die Hand geben. Aber das ist nur natürlich, weil es eben zur musikalischen Entwicklung und Geschichte von David Gilmour gehört, oder, wie er es im Interview formulierte: "You want the whole thing to start and finish and have kind of a narrative of moods that run you from the start to the finish. You want a climactic moment at the beginning of the first half and then start the second half with another big moment. A lot of time is spent putting all that together and working on it until you think it's really going to work, you have to keep adjusting till you’re certain."

Zugleich ist diese mehrfach historisch belastete Spielstätte Pompeii der perfekte Ort für eine Verbeugung vor seinen früheren musikalischen Freunden. Gilmour: "Well you know there are songs that Rick Wright wrote; The Great Gig In The Sky, and there's a song for which I wrote the music and Polly (Samson) wrote the words, which is about Rick, called A Boat Lies Waiting which we put into a sequence. Wish You Were Here always reminds me of Syd (Barrett) when we play it. And in a place like Pompeii, those things are heightened because of the time we spent there all those years ago and because of the special occasion. These things all come on to you while you're performing and hopefully heighten the emotion of the occasion for the audience as well." Das vorliegende Live-Dokument von David Gilmour gibt es in verschiedenen Formaten, von CD über Vinyl und DVD. Letztere ist das wohl empfehlenswerteste Format. //



